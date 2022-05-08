Healthcare Pros
Fox Elementary students tour Clark Springs Elementary during Strawberry Street Festival

By Emily Yinger
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time in two years, the Strawberry Street Festival is back in Richmond. This year the event holds special meaning as Fox students get ready to transition to Clark Springs Elementary School.

”There’s lots of decorations and it was very colorful in there,” said Fox Elementary School student Zoey Manning.

The students are coming to Clark Springs for class on Monday after spending the last few weeks learning at First Baptist Church along Monument Avenue. The church opened its doors because Clark Springs required weeks of renovations to get ready.

”It was kind of fun but it was kind of like small,” explained Fox student Mira Forrest.

Fox students already building a sense of community and school pride at their future home - with the return of the beloved Strawberry Street Festival.

“The neighborhood has opened their arms the community has opened their hearts,” said Stephanie Lynch who serves on Richmond City Council.

The Fox Elementary School PTA puts on the event and chose to move it to Clark Springs instead of its usual spot on Hanover Avenue to keep the tradition alive and raise money to help Fox students and teachers.

“Any sort of sense of return to normalcy is huge and people want to be together,” stated Richmond City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan.

Fox students are expected to continue learning at Clark Springs Elementary School through the next school year.

