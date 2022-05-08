Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cloudy & cool Mother’s Day

Temperatures gradually rise in the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mother’s Day will be chilly with high temperatures more than 20 degrees below average for early May.

Coastal Flood Warning through Tuesday at noon for all counties on the coastline. Moderate to major tidal flooding likely with 1-3 feet of inundation.

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered light rain through the morning & afternoon especially east of I-95. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

