Dinwiddie house collapses in early morning fire

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An early morning house fire in Dinwiddie has left multiple people displaced.

At 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, May 8 crews were called to the 16000 block of Cox Road.

When units arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and beginning to collapse.

The department says they put out the fire using a rural water supply operation, utilizing a dry hydrant in the area.

Everyone in the house managed to escape the fire unharmed before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

