Troopers issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old man

KING WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man out of King William County.

Troopers are looking for 80-year-old Stephen Ramon Wassenberg.

He was last seen on May 6 around 3:45 p.m. at a previous residence in Prince William County.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeve collared shirt, grey sweatpants, deck shoes, a wedding band and a fidget ring on his right hand.

Police said he could be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with Virginia plates: DRKEYZ.

Police said he has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-769-0492.

