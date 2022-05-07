Richmond SPCA to celebrate 20 years as no-kill shelter with block party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is celebrating 20 years as a no-kill humane society with a retro-themed block party.

The party is also a fundraiser to benefit approximately 4,000 homeless animals who will be housed at the Richmond SPCA this year along with other programs and services the nonprofit provides for pets and people alike. The non-profit’s goal is to raise $40,000 to help fund its programs and services.

“Twenty years ago, we became a no-kill organization,” said Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry. “It was a bold pledge, one that required changing how we operated and empowering Richmonders to invest in lifesaving alternatives to create and sustain a more humane community. Now we can look back at all the progress we have made together, and we invite everyone to come to the Richmond SPCA and celebrate with us on June 4.”

The amount of homeless animals in Richmond has decreased by 21% since certain SPCA programs have been put in place. According to a release, animals placed in shelters, whether public or private, are 90% less likely to lose their lives.

The block party features:

Food, beer and wine trucks including River City Wood Fire and Funnel Cake Recess

Live music from cover bands Sold Separately, P2, Paulo Franco and the Freightliners, playing songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s

“Not the Mall” pet-friendly Marketplace

Little Wags Fun Zone for kids with face painting, arts and crafts, games and a kids’ learning area

Pooch Party Zone featuring an agility “Try It” expo with Richmond SPCA training specialists, pools for pups to cool off and a bandana stamping station from VisArts

A pet photo booth, lawn games and more

The fundraiser will kick off on Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the gate for anyone ages 12 and up. Children 12 and under are free to attend.

