Richmond fire crews responding to warehouse fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a warehouse fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.

Richmond fire says they got a call for a structure fire just before 2 p.m on Saturday, May 6.

When they arrived, there were already flames coming out of the roof of the building. Crews say the fire is contained to just one section of the warehouse.

Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these pictures of the scene.

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews have yet to deem this fire under control and they are still investigating the cause as of now.

