Richmond fire crews responding to warehouse fire

Richmond fire crews are currently responding to building fire in the 200 block of Richmond...
Richmond fire crews are currently responding to building fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a warehouse fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.

Richmond fire says they got a call for a structure fire just before 2 p.m on Saturday, May 6.

When they arrived, there were already flames coming out of the roof of the building. Crews say the fire is contained to just one section of the warehouse.

Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these pictures of the scene.

Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.
Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.(Justin Grigg)
Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these photos of the scene.
Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these photos of the scene.(Justin Grigg)

Firefighters say no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews have yet to deem this fire under control and they are still investigating the cause as of now.

