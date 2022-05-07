Richmond fire crews responding to building fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.

NBC12 is on the scene saying they can see heavy smoke coming from a building.

Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these pictures of the scene.

Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway. (Justin Grigg)

Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these photos of the scene. (Justin Grigg)

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.