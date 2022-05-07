Richmond fire crews responding to building fire
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews in Richmond are currently responding to a fire in the 200 block of Richmond Highway.
NBC12 is on the scene saying they can see heavy smoke coming from a building.
Viewer Justin Grigg sent us these pictures of the scene.
This is a developing story, check back later for more details.
