Olivia, Liam continue reign as top baby names for 2021

Here’s the full list of baby names from last year
(MGN Images (via frigg_official / Instagram))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Social Security Administration has compiled the top ten baby names in the United States for 2021.

The names Liam and Olivia have been America’s most popular names for multiple years consecutively. Liam has been the number one baby name for boys for five years in a row and Olivia has stayed in first place for three.

Out of both Top 10 lists of baby names combined, only one name changed. Theodore replaced Alexander in the tenth spot for boys. So it looks like Teddys took over Alex’s last year.

Here is the full top ten list of boy and girl names for 2021:

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

The list also reveals the effect pop culture has on naming children. Continued below are the top five fastest-rising names in 2021.

Boys

  1. Amiri
  2. Eliam
  3. Colter
  4. Ozzy
  5. Loyal

Girls

  1. Raya
  2. Wrenley
  3. Angelique
  4. Vida
  5. Emberlynn

Social Security started compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880. At the time of the child’s birth, parents give their child’s name to the agency when they apply for a child’s Social Security card which is the source for Social Security America’s list.

Visit the agency’s website for the full list.

