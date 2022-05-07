Healthcare Pros
New VEC issue sent applicants incorrect overpayment notices

A data error triggered during the Virginia Employment Commission’s long-delayed transition to a...
A data error triggered during the Virginia Employment Commission’s long-delayed transition to a new IT system late last year has resulted in thousands of applicants erroneously being told they were overpaid.(WHSV)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A data error triggered during the Virginia Employment Commission’s long-delayed transition to a new IT system late last year has resulted in thousands of applicants erroneously being told they were overpaid.

The agency confirmed the issue this week and said it intends to let those impacted know this month that they aren’t actually on the hook to repay the money.

The problem is just one in a series of ongoing issues stemming from the conversion to the new system, and the latest in a long list of challenges for the beleaguered agency.

Commissioner Carrie Roth says big improvements have been made in call center wait times and certain backlogs. But she acknowledges the incorrect overpayments are part of a slew of challenges the agency still faces.

