Henrico County to offer $10 rabies vaccines for pets

The vaccination event will take place Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center on 4301 E. Parham Rd.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division is offering rabies vaccines to cats and dogs for only $10 at the county’s government center.

Pet owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building prior to seeing a veterinarian on the first level of the center’s adjacent parking deck.

Vaccines must be paid in cash. A rabies tag and inoculation certificate are included. Pets from any localities are welcome but cats must be in carriers.

Dogs and cats 4 months and up must be vaccinated for rabies under Virginia Law.

Local animal shelters urge rabies vaccinations for pets following positive case

Henrico dog licenses are also available for purchase at $10. Licenses are valid while the owner lives in Henrico and as long as the pet’s rabies vaccinations are current. Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.

The vaccination event will take place Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center on 4301 E. Parham Rd.

For more information call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801.

