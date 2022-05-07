Healthcare Pros
Goochland Pet Lovers hosts ‘Rescue Dog Olympics’ for adoptable dogs

The "Olympics" will take place Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The "Olympics" will take place Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(Goochland Pet Lovers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Pet Lovers is hosting the Rescue Dog Olympics to show off adoptable dogs to their potential forever families.

This adoption event features canine-inspired contests, prizes, pet-centric vendors, food trucks, activities and music by The Shooters Band.

Dogs eligible for adoption from local rescue groups and shelters are featured as “gold medalists” adorned with a yellow “gold medal” bandana to signify that they’re looking for that special someone to take them home.

The first Rescue Dog Olympics was held back in 2018 to raise community awareness and funds to promote animal welfare in Goochland.

The “Olympics” will take place at Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery on 4100 Knolls Point Dr. Saturday, May 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

