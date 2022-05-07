Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cool and cloudy weekend ahead

Temperatures stay below average
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breezy & cloudy Saturday with showers most likely in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and cool with drizzle and scattered light showers at any point in the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the 50′s. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

