Dept. of Veterans Services to host first Student Veteran Bike Ride

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is hosting the first Virginia Student Veteran Bike Ride.

The bike ride will take place on Memorial Day, Sunday May 29 at Flowerdew Hundred in Prince George County.

“Memorial Day is the perfect day to honor our veterans, including student veterans. The historic location and the beautiful Virginia countryside will be on full display” said Peter Wardell, the event coordinator. “All proceeds from this event will benefit the mission of the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) to assist Virginia veterans and their families.”

Riders of any experience are encouraged to participate. There is no registration fee for veterans but any non-veterans will have to pay a $40 registration fee with all proceeds going towards the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation to help veterans and their families in need.

Brinks Money, VCU Student Veterans Association, Life Aid Research Center, Skratch, Oakley Tank Lines, Hyperlite Mountain Gear and Trek Bikes are sponsoring the event.

“We are grateful to the generous sponsors who made this ride possible,” said Daniel Gade, the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “Virginia’s more than 713,000 veterans and their families benefit from living in the greatest state in the country, and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation is a great partner in our efforts to serve those veterans. After losing a leg in combat in 2005, I took up cycling. I’ll be doing the long route, but there are distances for any ability. It’s a great cause and should be a perfect day.”

The ride includes 8 mile, 20 mile and 40 mile options starting off at 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day at 1800 Flowerdew Hundred Road, Hopewell, Va.

