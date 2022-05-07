Healthcare Pros
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen to reveal new exhibits featuring local and regional artists

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - The Cultural Art Center at Glen Allen is hosting a grand opening of four new exhibits featuring local and regional artists.

Attendees will be able to meet the artists featured as well as explore the center’s sculpture garden and be able to purchase items from local makers in their gift shop.

The four new exhibits to be revealed include:

Folk Art Treasures of India

Painter Pallavi Sadekar embraces ethnicity and tradition of native Indian people through his...
Painter Pallavi Sadekar embraces ethnicity and tradition of native Indian people through his art expressing cultural heritage associated with tribal communities.(The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen)

Artist Pallavi Sadekar centers his paintings on the folk art of India, encompassing cultural heritage associated with tribal communities characterized by unique styles and bold colors. Sadekar’s paintings portray ethnicity and native traditions. This exhibit is his attempt to keep folk art forms alive for future generations.

When Magic Happens

Photographer Susan Werby's digital images look like paintings but they "transport you on a...
Photographer Susan Werby's digital images look like paintings but they "transport you on a journey into a magical world."(Susan Werby)

Photographer Susan Werby takes digital images that look like paintings and “transport you on a journey into a magical world.”

Photo Realism

Roger Lacy uses charcoal and graphite as his medium to create realistic portraits of...
Roger Lacy uses charcoal and graphite as his medium to create realistic portraits of entertainers throughout the years.(Roger Lacy)

Artist Roger Lacy uses charcoal and graphite as his medium to make black and white portraits of entertainers throughout the years.

Stitching Around

Fiber artist Kalia H. L. Calhoun explores both spherical and flat fiber surfaces and draws from...
Fiber artist Kalia H. L. Calhoun explores both spherical and flat fiber surfaces and draws from eclectic sources of inspiration.(Kalia L.H. Calhoun)

Fiber Artist Kalia L.H. Calhoun explores spherical and flat fiber surfaces. She pushes traditionally expected forms while still maintaining its uniqueness. With eclectic sources of inspiration she strives to reflect the beauty and wonder in the world from conceptual and imaginary to realism.

Invite a friend or make it a date night to see more of the art featured at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen at 2880 Mountain Rd on May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

