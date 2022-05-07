Civil War Battle of Drewry’s Bluff to be commemorated next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is hosting a commemorative event at the site of Drewry’s Bluff to teach the public about the area’s Civil War naval history.

The Battle of Drewry’s Bluff, also known as the Battle of Fort Darling, took place during the Civil War as the Union’s only attempt to capture the city of Richmond by water.

A historian from the Naval History and Heritage Command will be there to teach attendees about the battle.

There will also be Navy and Marine Corps Civil War uniforms on display. Guided tours of Fort Darling will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. highlighting the naval battle that tested the city’s defenses on May 15, 1862.

The event is open to the public and free of charge on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7600 Fort Darling Road in Richmond.

For more information, call 804-226-5023 or click here.

