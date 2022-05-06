Healthcare Pros
Woman robbed, punched in face at ATM in Richmond

Richmond police are looking for the man accused of robbing and punching a woman in the face at...
Richmond police are looking for the man accused of robbing and punching a woman in the face at an ATM.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the man accused of robbing and punching a woman in the face at an ATM.

Around 8:44 p.m. on April 26, police said a man went up to a woman withdrawing money from the ATM along East Belt Boulevard.

Officials said he punched her in the face, stole the money and her bank card and ran away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective G. Venable at (804) 646-8168 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

