VUU partners with Paragon VTOL Aerospace

The announcement was made Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University announced a unique partnership on Thursday with Paragon VTOL Aerospace and created the new Center for Technology and Innovation.

“We believe that particularly coming out of the pandemic that technology and innovation is critical to the continued growth, development and sustainability of African American communities and communities of color, not just in Richmond, but in the commonwealth and across the nation,” VUU President and CEO Dr. Hakim J. Lucas said.

VTOL stands for “vertical take-off and landing.”

The new center will be housed under VUU’s Union National Research Institute and will allow students real-life experience testing out innovative passenger and cargo transportation methods with drones.

The center is set to open this summer.

