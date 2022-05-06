Sheriff’s Office: Man was going 95 mph before pursuit, crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says a man faces multiple charges after a pursuit on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Dominique Karon McMillian, 32, was traveling 95 mph in a 35 mph zone on Cherry Road around 9:45 a.m. Deputy Steve Simmons attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over.

“A pursuit was initiated and continued for approximately one-half mile before the driver crashed into a vehicle stopped for a traffic signal at Plank Road and Rutherford Drive,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office says the driver ran from the scene and then broke into a house near the accident scene.

“Deputies located the suspect after he surrendered due to a severe lower leg injury,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two firearms were recovered in McMillian’s vehicle.

He faces multiple charges in the incident:

Felony eluding

Reckless driving

Felony hit & run

No driver’s license

Entering property of another for purpose of damaging it

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony (two counts)

McMillian was transported to a hospital for his injuries and will be held under no bond pending his release at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

No other injuries were reported.

