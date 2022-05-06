Healthcare Pros
RPS wants your thoughts on the new George Wythe HS

A rendering of the proposed school design.
A rendering of the proposed school design.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools wants to hear from families and the community whether the new George Wythe High School should be themed as an arts high school or STEM high school.

The district also wants feedback on design elements for the school and what the designated “community space” should be, such as community health clinic or satellite Welcome Center.

RPS is hosting a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday to discuss reimagining the school.

It will be held at the current high school on Crutchfield Street.

