Police search for man suspected of robbing business with rifle
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business with a rifle.
On April 30, around 10:30 a.m., police were called to a robbery at a business along Nine Mile Road.
Police said the robber was armed with a rifle, took cash and got away in a mid-size SUV.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
