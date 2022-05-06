Police search for man suspected of robbing business with rifle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business with a rifle.

On April 30, around 10:30 a.m., police were called to a robbery at a business along Nine Mile Road.

Police said the robber was armed with a rifle, took cash and got away in a mid-size SUV.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fornel at 804-501-7455 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.