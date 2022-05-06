Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike on May 5.

Police said a woman had thrown her daughter from the third-story window.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he could tell the woman was upset, and when she let go of her baby, he was able to catch the child’s head before it hit the ground.

Richmond police said that child was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Neighbors at the apartment complex say they cannot believe this happened.

“It’s a baby. I don’t care if it’s the second window - look at it. For a baby to hit the ground, that would have killed that baby instantly. Like, if that man probably hadn’t caught the baby,” neighbor Angel Diamond said.

The mother, Mychae Goode, 27, is charged with felony child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

