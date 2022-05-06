Police: Man fighting for life after being thrown from moving vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man was thrown from a moving vehicle on Thursday evening.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot along Hopkins Road for the report of a man on the hood of a vehicle yelling for someone to call 911.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find the man.

Within moments, police received more calls that a man had been thrown from a moving vehicle in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene. Officers are looking for a Honda CRV with Virginia license plates driven by a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

