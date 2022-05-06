One person killed in double shooting in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after they were both shot in Fairfield Court overnight Friday.

Officers were called to Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m. and found both people shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a local hospital.

At this point, police are not sharing any suspect information. They are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

