One person killed in double shooting in Fairfield Court
Richmond Police have not shared any information about a potential suspect
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after they were both shot in Fairfield Court overnight Friday.
Officers were called to Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m. and found both people shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a local hospital.
At this point, police are not sharing any suspect information. They are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
