Man killed in shooting on Richmond’s southside
A death investigation is now underway
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to figure out who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting on the city’s southside.
Officers responded to Chateau Drive around 1:15 Friday morning and found that man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers. That number is 804-780-1000. You can remain anonymous.
