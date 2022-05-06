Man killed in shooting on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to figure out who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting on the city’s southside.

Officers responded to Chateau Drive around 1:15 Friday morning and found that man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers. That number is 804-780-1000. You can remain anonymous.

