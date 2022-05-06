Kiara Thompson named 2022 RPS Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Boushall Middle School teacher received the surprise of her life when Superintendent Jason Kamras announced she was chosen as the 2022 RPS Teacher of the Year.

On Friday afternoon, Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, Kiara Thompson’s family and friends, and other members of the RPS community congratulated Thompson inside her classroom.

“It was very exciting. Very overwhelming, so excited, and I couldn’t believe it,” Thompson said.

Inside the media center, flowers and balloons were waiting for Ms. Thompson to celebrate her accomplishment.

“I could tell from the moment I walked into your classroom yesterday, and you saw it again today, that you love your students, and they love you,” said Kamras.

Thompson has been teaching at Boushall Middle School for the last six years. She teaches physical science, but her lessons go beyond the classroom to serve as a support system for her students.

“My students experience so much change. I want to be one of those constant, positive things they have going on in their life,” Thompson said. “Just knowing that my classroom can be a safe space for them, where they feel comfortable, and knowing that I’m more than a teacher to them. I’m more than an educator. I’m a role model.”

Thompson’s determination to make a difference in the classroom goes back to her roots growing up in the Richmond area.

“A lot of the times, people will discount and discredit people, depending on factors beyond their control, where they live, the color of their skin and other factors,” Thompson said. “None of those things matter in terms of education or anything else really. We should really do our best to get everybody an equitable education.”

As RPS Teacher of the Year, Thompson said this is a moment she’ll never forget.

“I will cherish this forever and will continue to uphold and educate my students and put our students at the center of all decision making,” Thompson said.

Thompson will represent RPS in the Region One Regional Teacher of the Year competition through the Virginia Department of Education.

