Hopewell students call International Space Station

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Students in Hopewell recently had a learning experience that was out of this world - quite literally.

Several students at Carter G. Woodson Middle School had a science lesson that included a phone call to the International Space Station.

“I think sometimes teachers don’t always feel like they fit into the engineering and science mold but when they see and hear first hand from astronauts and other people that are in that field it kind of opens up a new door and hopefully gets them inspired,” said teacher Alexandra Perry.

Students prepared for the lesson by learning radio lingo, Morse code, and even learned about sound waves.

Sixth-grader Anajee Brown says she asked about meals; Serenity Westcott asked about animals.

Perry said the students had a 10-minute window to talk to an astronaut.

