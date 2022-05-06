Grayson County deputy delivers baby boy

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s deputy took part in what he called “the most stressful 23 minutes of my law enforcement career,” delivering a baby.

Corporal Jason Horner responded at 3:00 a.m. to Wolf Snare Lane in Fries to assist a pregnant woman; when Horner arrived the baby was already crowning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Horner was able to deliver the baby, clear his airway, and tend to the mother and baby until emergency services arrived.

The baby was flown to a hospital in Roanoke, where he remains in the ICU.

