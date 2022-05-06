Friday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for Strong to severe Storms 4-11pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day today for severe storms likely between 4-11pm. Stay weather aware!

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Not a rainout of a day. A few scattered showers possible during the morning/miday with mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and strong to severe storms develop late afternoon and evening, Time: 4-11pm. Peak time in RVA is 7-8pm

Main concerns: Damaging wind, hail and tornados. Stay aware!

Highs in the low to mid 70s. Warmer far southern VA, cooler northern VA. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, breezy and cool with drizzle and scattered light showers at any point in the day. Temperatures drop during the afternoon into the 50′s. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers in the morning. Best rain chance is along the bay.. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.