Friday Cheers canceled, some schools close early due to severe weather threat

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The threat of severe weather on Friday is causing events to get canceled and schools to close early.

Friday Cheers with Japanese Breakfast and Abby Huston has been canceled.

Scattered strong to severe storms likely 4-11 p.m.

“We’ve produced hundreds of outdoor events and have hosted hundreds of thousands of patrons, but I don’t believe that we have ever had a more definitive forecast predicting unsafe weather as we have for this evening,” said Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond. “We have been advised by several meteorologists that severe weather is certain and, frankly, canceling is our only choice.”

Ticket holders will automatically be refunded by Tickets-to-Buy for the face value within 14 business days.

Schools Closing Early

Some school systems have announced early dismissals due to the weather. Click/tap here for the full list.

