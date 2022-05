RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in front of The National shut down part of Broad Street on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m., closing both lanes of Broad Street between 7th and 9th streets.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash.

A major crash has occurred in Richmond on East Broad Street and 8th street.



A vehicle is overturned and multiple ambulances are on scene. There is no word yet on any injuries, but we will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/OUOx3rsNHl — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) May 6, 2022

