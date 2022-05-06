Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Community offers free self-defense classes after reported in-school sexual assaults

Martial arts instructor, Jason Phillips, offering free self-defense class to young girls
Martial arts instructor, Jason Phillips, offering free self-defense class to young girls(WWBT)
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Parents in Chesterfield County are worried for their kid’s safety after reports of sexual assaults cases happening on school grounds.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Virginia Department of Education received 11 reports of sexual assaults from Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Brandon Bowers is the associate and youth pastor at Enon Church of God in Chester. He said he’s desperate to keep kids safe after a 15-year-old boy was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl back in February in a Thomas Dale High bathroom.

“The reports we’re hearing is everything from boys walking down the halls, arms spread open, grabbing whoever’s breasts they walk by to all out forcible rapes in the bathrooms,” Bowers said.

The father of two girls is calling on the Chesterfield County Public school system to do more.

“From the most recent conversations I’ve had they are very aware and they are working to take care of the situations. It’s obviously very, very sensitive.”

After hearing the concerns from Bowers on Facebook, 4th degree black belt instructor Jason Phillips is stepping in.

“No kid should have to worry about being assaulted in school,” Phillips said. Phillips is the instructor at Planet Elite Martial Arts in Colonial Heights.

He’ll host a free self defense class for young girls at Enon Church of God next Saturday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

“It’s a lot of knowledge to be thrown at one time and what I can get to stick, as much as I can get to stick - is my goal,” Phillips said. RSVP is required to attend.

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools about Bowers concerns. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Philly Vegan phiily cheesesteak with fries
Support local businesses during National Small Business Week
Kiara Thompson named RPS Teacher of the Year
Kiara Thompson named RPS Teacher of the Year
Henrico proposes personal property tax credit due to spike in bills
Henrico proposes personal property tax credit due to spike in bills
Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window
Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window