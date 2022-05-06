Community offers free self-defense classes after reported in-school sexual assaults

Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Parents in Chesterfield County are worried for their kid’s safety after reports of sexual assaults cases happening on school grounds.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Virginia Department of Education received 11 reports of sexual assaults from Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Brandon Bowers is the associate and youth pastor at Enon Church of God in Chester. He said he’s desperate to keep kids safe after a 15-year-old boy was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl back in February in a Thomas Dale High bathroom.

“The reports we’re hearing is everything from boys walking down the halls, arms spread open, grabbing whoever’s breasts they walk by to all out forcible rapes in the bathrooms,” Bowers said.

The father of two girls is calling on the Chesterfield County Public school system to do more.

“From the most recent conversations I’ve had they are very aware and they are working to take care of the situations. It’s obviously very, very sensitive.”

After hearing the concerns from Bowers on Facebook, 4th degree black belt instructor Jason Phillips is stepping in.

“No kid should have to worry about being assaulted in school,” Phillips said. Phillips is the instructor at Planet Elite Martial Arts in Colonial Heights.

He’ll host a free self defense class for young girls at Enon Church of God next Saturday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

“It’s a lot of knowledge to be thrown at one time and what I can get to stick, as much as I can get to stick - is my goal,” Phillips said. RSVP is required to attend.

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools about Bowers concerns. We are waiting to hear back.

