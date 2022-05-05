Thursday Forecast: Cooler and dry with mostly cloudy skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dry and pleasantly cool day today with rain moving in Friday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Not a rainout of a day BUT showers and storms develop late afternoon/evening especially in southern Virginia. Severe Storms possible 4-11pm. Lows in the mid 50s, high in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers likely. Additional rainfall amounts of 1/2″ Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Temperatures drop into the 50s in the afternoon

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy to start and cool with a few showers possible. Best rain chance is along the bay during the morning hours. Sun likely returns in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows around 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Afternoon showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. Rain chance 40%

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.