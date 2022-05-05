Healthcare Pros
Sheriff’s office searches for man who escaped police custody at jail

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped custody.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped custody.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped custody.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the man escaped South Hill Police’s custody at Meherrin River Regional Jail.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black joggers, sneakers and a stocking cap.

Officials said he was handcuffed in the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-848-3133.

