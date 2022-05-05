Healthcare Pros
RPD turns over investigation into deadly crash involving police cruiser to Commonwealth Attorney

The crash happened at Bells Road and Castlewood Road on April 7.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said it had finished its investigation into a deadly crash involving a patrol vehicle to the Commonwealth Attorney.

An RPD cruiser and a sedan collided at Bells Road and Castlewood Road on April 7.

The crash killed 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

The officers were hospitalized but were expected to survive.

On May 4, RPD said it handed the investigation over to the Commonwealth Attorney to proceed with further action.

“While we do not know how the Commonwealth will proceed at this time, we believe they will go where the investigation leads as well,” RPD said in a release.

