Richmond man killed in construction site accident at Amazon facility

Deputies located Brody Beverly dead in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 23-year-old Richmond man was killed Wednesday in a construction site accident.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to the Amazon facility on Centreport Parkway at 3:44 p.m. May 4. Deputies located Brody Beverly dead in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle (UTV).

“The preliminary investigation revealed a Cat Haul Truck, an oversized off-road dump truck, had backed over the UTV, causing fatal injuries to the UTV driver,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

