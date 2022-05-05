Richmond man killed in construction site accident at Amazon facility

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 23-year-old Richmond man was killed Wednesday in a construction site accident.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to the Amazon facility on Centreport Parkway at 3:44 p.m. May 4. Deputies located Brody Beverly dead in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle (UTV).

“The preliminary investigation revealed a Cat Haul Truck, an oversized off-road dump truck, had backed over the UTV, causing fatal injuries to the UTV driver,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

