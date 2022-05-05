Healthcare Pros
¿Que Pasa? Festival postponed due to weather

The ¿Que Pasa? Festival will take place in June.
The ¿Que Pasa? Festival will take place in June.(Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has postponed the ¿Que Pasa? Festival this weekend due to inclement weather.

The festival was supposed to get underway on Saturday, but it has been moved to June 11 as the forecast calls for potential storms and rain.

The festival will feature live Latin music, Latin culinary staples, vendors, a kid’s area and more.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

