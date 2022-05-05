¿Que Pasa? Festival postponed due to weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has postponed the ¿Que Pasa? Festival this weekend due to inclement weather.
The festival was supposed to get underway on Saturday, but it has been moved to June 11 as the forecast calls for potential storms and rain.
The festival will feature live Latin music, Latin culinary staples, vendors, a kid’s area and more.
Admission is free.
