Police find no threat at River City Middle School after call

Police were called to River Middle School on Thursday, May 5 at 8:13 a.m. for the threat.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says no threat was found Thursday morning at River City Middle School after a threatening call.

Police were called to the school at 8:13 a.m. for the threat. Around 9:30 a.m., officers concluded their investigation and said no threat was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

