Police find no threat at River City Middle School after call

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says no threat was found Thursday morning at River City Middle School after a threatening call.

Police were called to the school at 8:13 a.m. for the threat. Around 9:30 a.m., officers concluded their investigation and said no threat was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.