Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Migraine study seeks adolescent participants

Migraines can be grueling, especially for teens trying to navigate school and young adulthood.
Migraines can be grueling, especially for teens trying to navigate school and young adulthood.(nyulangone.org)
By Sarah Bloom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Migraines can be grueling, especially for teens trying to navigate school and young adulthood.

There’s a clinical trial underway for kids 12-17 with migraines.

“You’ve got kids missing school. Some kids have to end up on homebound apart from friends and school systems and healthy routine,” said Dr. Edward Henderson, pediatric principal investigator at National Clinical Research.

Henderson is part of a new trial in Richmond for kids who suffer from migraines. He says about 4% to 11% of elementary school students have migraines. That number for high schoolers jumps to 15%.

Limited treatment options exist for adolescents with migraines right now.

The organization is doing a clinical trial of Rimegepant, which is used to treat adults already under a different drug name. They’re looking for local children who suffer migraines to be a part of the trial.

“We need kids to have had at least one migraine a month that kind of really knocked them down for a couple of hours,” said Henderson. “Maybe then they couldn’t attend school. And they should have had migraines monthly for the last six months.”

The trial is in phase three, so it’s been found safe in the first two phases. It is a double-blind trial, so some participants would get a placebo. Everyone participating would have to record migraines, symptoms and what time they took the medication.

“I would love to have this medication to give to kids to prevent migraines from happening for a better quality of life or a faster, more effective intervention,” said Henderson.

For more information about participating in the study at National Clinical Research, call 804-755-2300 or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com. You can also find enrollment information here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Randolph family: Doug, left; David Randolph II - right of Doug; Morgan, wife of Randolph II,...
Family of doctors healing Richmond families
So far this year, investigators say they've had 180 reports of packages gone missing from...
Richmond Police report 29% jump in package thefts compared to last year
O'My products are in Walmart stores throughout the nation.
2 Richmond women are behind a dairy-free gelato at Walmart
Highland Springs High School students celebrate their next steps on May 5.
Highland Spring students celebrate decisions for life after high school