Juvenile injured in Richmond shooting
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to a shooting on Spotsylvania Street around 7:38 p.m.
Police said they found the victim in the 2300 block of Richmond Street.
Police said the underage boy had non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional details were not released.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
