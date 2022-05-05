Healthcare Pros
Juvenile injured in Richmond shooting

Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Wednesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a shooting on Spotsylvania Street around 7:38 p.m.

Police said they found the victim in the 2300 block of Richmond Street.

Police said the underage boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

