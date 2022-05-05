Healthcare Pros
Highland Spring students celebrate decisions for life after high school

Highland Springs High School students celebrate their next steps on May 5.
Highland Springs High School students celebrate their next steps on May 5.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday was Decision Day at Highland Springs High School where about 200 students signed certificates cementing their next steps for the future.

Most of the students decided to go to colleges, including big-name schools such as UVA, Virginia Tech, ODU, LSU, Spellman and Penn State.

The special ceremony also celebrated students going into the military to defend our country and those going directly into the workforce.

NBC12 Morning Anchor Anthony Antoine was the guest speaker, offering words of encouragement for the students as they finish out the school year and get ready for what’s next.

