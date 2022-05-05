Highland Spring students celebrate decisions for life after high school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday was Decision Day at Highland Springs High School where about 200 students signed certificates cementing their next steps for the future.

Most of the students decided to go to colleges, including big-name schools such as UVA, Virginia Tech, ODU, LSU, Spellman and Penn State.

The special ceremony also celebrated students going into the military to defend our country and those going directly into the workforce.

NBC12 Morning Anchor Anthony Antoine was the guest speaker, offering words of encouragement for the students as they finish out the school year and get ready for what’s next.

UVA, VT, ODU, SPELLMAN, LSU, PENN STATE, MARYLAND, VCU, U OF R, HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA A&T and so much more!!!



Thank you @WeAreHSHS for allowing me to address this awesome group of SENIORS!



CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! @HenricoSchools @NBC12 https://t.co/37hKFh8pil pic.twitter.com/rg0vsqzgXr — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.