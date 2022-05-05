Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Her laughter is irresistible’: Gerber announces baby Isa as 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby

Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.
Gerber has officially announced Isa Slish as its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.(Gerber)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber officially announced the winner of its 12th annual photo search for its 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby.

On Wednesday, Gerber announced Isa Slish, of Oklahoma, will fill the important and adorable honorary role on the company’s executive committee as “Chief Growing Officer.”

The early childhood nutrition company said baby Isa captivated judges with her overwhelming happiness, bright and shining personality.

“Gerber’s photo search is an opportunity to celebrate the joy that babies bring. We’re thrilled to welcome Isa to the Gerber family as this year’s Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president and CEO.

As part of being the 2022 Spokesbaby, Gerber said Isa will work to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive through reviewing new baby food while giving the team “advice” when it comes to what babies need for the future.

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” said Meredith Slish, Isa’s mother. “Isa was born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness to limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her.”

Gerber said Isa loves spending her days babbling to her older sister and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1st Foods Butternut Squash.

Company representatives said Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and more for “winning” the role.

Gerber’s photo search was launched more than a decade ago and the company said it was inspired by the photos that were sent in by their parents with the Gerber logo.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

American Flag
Remains of World War II soldier to be buried in Virginia
Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Wednesday evening.
Juvenile injured in Richmond shooting
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped custody.
Sheriff’s office searches for man who escaped police custody at jail
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy