Groundbreaking held for new housing project in Petersburg

The groundbreaking happened on Thursday.
The groundbreaking happened on Thursday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More affordable housing is coming to Petersburg as the city broke ground on the new Dorsey Flats Apartments and Homes.

The old Virginia Avenue Elementary School will be converted into 49 apartments for seniors and veterans.

“Equity plus” is also building 49 single-family homes near the former school.

Construction is expected to take about a year, and the leasing office will begin taking applications this fall.

