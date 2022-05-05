Healthcare Pros
Friday, May 6 is a First Alert Weather Day

Strong to Severe Storms likely 4-11pm
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warm front lifts north tomorrow late afternoon and evening, and could produce some severe storms -- and we can’t rule out a tornado.

Although it won’t get into the 80s tomorrow, the combination of an approaching warm front with an area of low pressure along it could spark some localized downpours, plus some severe (wind/hail) storms.

The storm prediction center has the Northern half of our viewing area in a marginal (green) risk zone. In this area, a severe storm (60 mph winds) is possible.

In the slight risk (yellow) zone, a few severe storms are likely

Storm Prediction Center Outlook

From the Storm Prediction Center
From the Storm Prediction Center(nbc12)

We expect some areas of rain in the morning, then a dry midday/early afternoon. After 4pm, we expect storms to fire along the fornt.

5pm Forecast (as of Thursday morning)

Showers and storms start firing in Southern VA

Showers/storms fire up along a warm front, bringing a potential downpour plus lightning, wind,...
Showers/storms fire up along a warm front, bringing a potential downpour plus lightning, wind, and maybe hail(nbc12)

7pm Forecast:

Numerous showers with some thunder/lightning.

The peak storm chance for RVA is just before sunset
The peak storm chance for RVA is just before sunset(nbc12)

The rain chance will taper off by midnight but then an area of flow pressure develops offshore. This keeps areas of light rain going on and off on Saturday with windy, wet condition likely all weekend at the Beach/bay with high water likely.

