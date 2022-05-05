Healthcare Pros
Fraternity chapter president pleads no contest in VCU hazing death, avoids jail time

Jason B. Mulgrew will have to complete a period of supervised probation.
Jason B. Mulgrew will have to complete a period of supervised probation.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the 11 men charged in the 2021 hazing death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes pleaded no contest on Thursday morning, but will avoid any additional time behind bars.

Jason Mulgrew had 12 months of jail time suspended and will have to complete a period of supervised probation.

He also has to have restorative justice conferencing with the Oakes family, one year of good behavior, 150 hours of community service, and hazing presentations with the Love Like Adam Foundation.

Oakes’ family pushes for change to Virginia’s hazing law

According to court records, Mulgrew was the chapter president of Delta Chi.

Oakes died of alcohol poisoning following an off-campus fraternity party.

According to prosecutors, Oakes and two other underground pledges were driven to a house on West Clay Street with “their heads down.”

At this location, prosecutors say Oakes was given a Solo cup with the fraternity’s “family drink,” which witnesses described as “unusually strong.” Prosecutors said Oakes was told to chug this and drink a handle of Jack Daniels with White.

Prosecutors said Oakes’ blood-alcohol content was .42%, which is five times the legal driving limit in Virginia.

