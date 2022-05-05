Family rallies for son who they say was victim of hate crime

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Many county offices in Powhatan closed early on Thursday ahead of a rally, where a family gathered to call for justice for their son, who they say was the victim of a hate crime.

It started peacefully, but things got heated after an exchange of words between supporters of Jerry Chambers and law enforcement.

In 2020, the family says the then-16-year-old had hate symbols and messages written on his face after he passed out at a party in Powhatan County.

The family and their supporters feel like they’re not being treated fairly by deputies, saying the people who did this to Chambers need to face the consequences.

The sheriff’s office says shortly after the alleged incident, the family was unsure about filing a report because of concerns with the legal process.

Deputies said the family returned this past December saying they wanted an investigation.

But nobody was charged because state law requires charges of assault and battery to be placed within one year of the offense.

The sheriff’s office said the case is currently being looked into by the FBI and the Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney, who was called in as a special prosecutor.

