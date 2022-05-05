Family of doctors healing Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is giving “family practice” a new meaning.

The Randolphs are an African American family made up mostly of distinguished physicians. From the parents to the children, nearly all of them work in the medical field. In fact, the father and son lead a respected oncology clinic at Johnston-Willis.

When it comes to the Randolphs, David Randolph Sr. and Randolph II, their bond is like no other.

”Any comparison to him is a compliment, when they be like you’re trying to be like your dad, I’m like, ‘Yeah, yes I am,’” said son, Dr. David Randolph II.

Dr. David Randolph Sr. and his son Dr. David Randolph II have been working together for six years at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital.

“There’s a lot of things we do to make each other’s life easier because that’s what we do at home and what we’ve always done so it works out nicely,” said dad, David Randolph Sr. “This is like the best it could ever be.”

They lead an oncology clinic, the third highest-rated radiation oncology program in the HCA network, treating blood, brain, breast, skin and other cancers. They’re one of few African American physicians to do that in the medical field.

“There is a certain aspect, especially being black doctors and a father-son duo, it does add a level of complexity and uniqueness,” said Randolph II.

And the passion for medicine is apparently in this family’s genes.

Randolph family: Doug, left; David Randolph II - right of Doug; Morgan, wife of Randolph II, middle, works in oncology, too, as a pediatric clinical pharmacist; Renita, mom - right of Morgan; Randolph Senior - right of Renita; Jessica - right ((Source: Randolph Family))

“My dad, my mom, myself, my sister, and my wife are all Dr. Randolph, so that’s a pretty cool and unique experience,” said Randolph II.

But if you ask who’s the best Dr. Randolph, they’ll say, “It’s Jessica, always,” said both Randolph Sr. and Randolph II.

Jessica, Randolph Sr.’s daughter, is a retinal surgeon. Mom, Renita, is also Dr. Randolph. She’s a top-rated dentist who graduated with honors from dental school while raising two small children.

The younger brother Doug Randolph is one exception. He’s a financial advisor.

David Randolph Senior - left, Jessica - middle, Randolph II - right ((Source: Randolph Family))

Randolph II says working side by side with his dad inspires him every day. He never feels pressured to live up to his father, who has received national awards.

”There’s never been any pressure. It just motivates me to be a better doctor to fill those shoes,” said Randolph II. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Marvel fan, but growing up, my dad was my superhero. I wanted to be exactly like him.”

As for Randolph II, he says his shoes have been filled by his son and he couldn’t be more proud of his family.

“I’m proud of all my kids,” said Randolph Sr. “My grandfather couldn’t read or write, so I always wondered how it would be if my grandfather could see my family now, how proud he would be.”

“There’s nothing like spending this time together and I didn’t realize how much I missed it from being a kid until we started working together,” said Randolph II. “Every day when we leave work we get a chance to tell each other we love you.”

Randolph Family ((Source: Randolph Family))

