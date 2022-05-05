Dominion Energy employees build wheelchairs for disabled veterans

Chester, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Dominion Energy employees took part of the day off to build 22 wheelchairs for disabled veterans in Central Virginia.

“To do this for the disabled veterans is a very good thing. I’m proud to be a part of it,” Cleveland Morgan with Dominion Energy said.

Employees said Thursday’s effort came with a priceless reward.

“A lot of our employees are veterans. A lot of them have families that have served in the Armed Forces and like I said, a lot of us can relate to what we’re doing today,” Dina Takhchi, chair of the Dominion Energy Virginia Diversity Council said.

The chairs will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 50 group and the Powhatan’s Sheriff’s Office.

Army veteran, Ralph Baskerville, with the DAV witnesses the need first hand. “You might come down with cancer. You might come down with any number of entities that’s within the body that you’re not able to take care of on your own,” Baskerville said.

The DAV will donate the chairs to the VA Hospital.

“The ones that can’t stand long like myself it’s a nice help to get you about,” Baskerville said. Efforts like this go along way in supporting those who supported this country.

“I know whatever that we do today is not going to be enough for all the sacrifices they have done for us,” Takhchi said. “This just a little token of our appreciation that we’re doing today,” she said.

Dominion Energy plans to do more efforts to support local veterans in the future.

