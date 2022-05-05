Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dominion Energy employees build wheelchairs for disabled veterans

Dominion Energy employees working to build wheelchairs for veterans
Dominion Energy employees working to build wheelchairs for veterans(wwbt)
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chester, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of Dominion Energy employees took part of the day off to build 22 wheelchairs for disabled veterans in Central Virginia.

“To do this for the disabled veterans is a very good thing. I’m proud to be a part of it,” Cleveland Morgan with Dominion Energy said.

Employees said Thursday’s effort came with a priceless reward.

“A lot of our employees are veterans. A lot of them have families that have served in the Armed Forces and like I said, a lot of us can relate to what we’re doing today,” Dina Takhchi, chair of the Dominion Energy Virginia Diversity Council said.

The chairs will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 50 group and the Powhatan’s Sheriff’s Office.

Army veteran, Ralph Baskerville, with the DAV witnesses the need first hand. “You might come down with cancer. You might come down with any number of entities that’s within the body that you’re not able to take care of on your own,” Baskerville said.

The DAV will donate the chairs to the VA Hospital.

“The ones that can’t stand long like myself it’s a nice help to get you about,” Baskerville said. Efforts like this go along way in supporting those who supported this country.

“I know whatever that we do today is not going to be enough for all the sacrifices they have done for us,” Takhchi said. “This just a little token of our appreciation that we’re doing today,” she said.

Dominion Energy plans to do more efforts to support local veterans in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Gas prices climb more than 10 cents across Virginia as crude oils costs rise.
AAA: Metro Richmond gas prices rise by 13 cents in one week
Jessie Brockenbrough's mothers says her son committed suicide due to the amount of bullying at...
Nottoway mom claims son committed suicide due to bullying | Superintendent speaks following claims
Three people were taken to the hospital after a military helicopter made a hard landing in...
3 taken to hospital after military helicopter makes hard landing in Virginia Beach
Opioid overdoses led to more than 9,900 emergency room visits in Virginia in 2020, a roughly...
Virginia tackles skyrocketing drug overdoses