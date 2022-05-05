Healthcare Pros
Cause of death undetermined for “shopping cart killer” victims, medical examiner says

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged...
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke reported the cause of death of both Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg is homicidal violence of undetermined etiology and the manner of death is homicide.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, was charged with killing Smith and Redmon. Police say the bodies of both women were discovered within a short distance of each other off of Linda Lane.

Investigators believe he is connected to the death of two other women as well.

Robinson is currently being held in Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail on account of four charges: two charges of murder and two counts of felony disposal of human remains. His court date was moved from May 9 to September.

