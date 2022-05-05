Healthcare Pros
Possible armed subject reported at Emory University; no active shooter, university says

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an armed subject on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

The university previously reported there was an active shooter on campus but has retracted that statement.

Officials are asking for faculty and students to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

