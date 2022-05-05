AAA: Metro Richmond gas prices rise by 13 cents in one week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Americans face skyrocketing costs from inflation, drivers are noticing a jump in gas prices across the country, including Virginia.

The average price for gas in Virginia stands at $4.10, which is 10 cents higher than what Virginians were paying at the pump one week ago. In the Richmond area, the average price for gas stands at $4.09, which is 13 cents higher than last week’s $3.96 average.

Drivers, including Kristin Lux, continue to feel the pain at the pump.

“It’s horrible,” Lux said. “I used to be able to fill this up on $30, and now it takes about $60 to $70.”

In the past couple of weeks, prices across the area dropped slightly below $4 after reaching a record. AAA reports the highest average price for gas in Virginia was $4.25, which was set on March 11.

“There’s so many factors in all of this,” said AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean. “There’s always a chance that we could go back up and threaten that.”

Dean said gas prices started to climb due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine in late February.

Dean said fluctuating crude oil prices are a driving factor.

“In the beginning of the year, it was selling for $75 to $76 a barrel,” Dean said. “When it gets to that really high point of $100 a barrel and doesn’t retreat very much, it’s hard for prices to come down very dramatically.”

Dean also said a recent announcement by the European Union to cut off imports of Russian oil is playing a role.

“We warned about this a few weeks back, and now we’re actually seeing it play out,” Dean said. “That information alone has traders on the commodity market concerned that that could create even more of a global shortage.”

As those prices rise, Dean said there’s a possibility we could see them climb even higher as demand soars for summer trips.

“There’s so much pent-up demand,” he said. “People want to get back to what they were doing pre-pandemic.”

A rising price makes Lux more mindful of her mileage on the road.

“I thought there was a relief coming and that we would be able to travel more for the summer, but we’re changing the plans up on that as well,” she said.

AAA said drivers should avoid idling and use the cruise control to save on gas.

You can find more tips to save on fuel here.

